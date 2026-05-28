Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Morocco's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Moroccan server and stream the action live. All of Morocco's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster SNRT, while full premium coverage across the region is available via beIN Sports.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Morocco?

In Morocco, the broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the regional pay-TV giant beIN Sports and the national public broadcaster, Société Nationale de Radiodiffusion et de Télévision (SNRT).

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

SNRT (Arryadia / Al Aoula): As the national public broadcaster, SNRT will broadcast Morocco's national team matches live for free across its terrestrial channels. You can catch the Atlas Lions' group stage fixtures against Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti without needing a paid subscription.

beIN SPORTS News: Will provide unencrypted, free-to-air satellite coverage featuring rolling news, match updates, and live reactions from the tournament.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

beIN SPORTS MAX: For comprehensive premium digital and satellite coverage, beIN Sports is the exclusive regional rightsholder for all 104 tournament matches in the MENA region. You can access their extensive live match feeds, multi-lingual commentary, and studio analysis using the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app.

TOD: The popular digital streaming service will also be providing live coverage and match streaming options for World Cup fans in Morocco.