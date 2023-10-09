Even more trouble for Barcelona! Investigation opened into alleged irregularities in agent payments

Barcelona are facing more trouble away from the field, with an investigation reportedly opened into agent payment irregularities.

La Liga's champions still find themselves at the centre of a storm regarding payments made to Jose Mara Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spanish football's refereeing committee.

That case is dragging on, with Barca facing allegations of bribery and corruption.

The Catalan giants have maintained their innocence throughout and hope to see their name cleared, but another saga has now been opened.

According to El Confidencial, the Blaugrana are subjects of an investigation being carried out by the Spanish tax agency.

Barca are alleged to have made payments to representatives of players on their books that could be viewed as a means of increasing salaries while avoiding the associated taxes.

The payments in question are said to have been made between 2015 and 2018.

Josep Maria Bartomeu filled the club’s presidential post back then and there are suggestions that he may have a case to answer.

Tax fraud in Spain is a serious offence and can result in hefty fines or prison sentences being handed out.