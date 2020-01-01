Monaco winger Onyekuru aiming for Premier League return

The 23-year-old spent two years at Goodison Park but did not make any competitive appearances for the Toffees before leaving in 2019

winger Henry Onyekuru is targeting a return to the Premier League after his unsuccessful stint at .

Onyekuru joined from Belgian outfit Eupen in 2017, but he was unable to secure a work permit in which forced him to move to on loan in his first year and later to the following season.

After failing to secure a spot at Everton, the 23-year-old moved to Monaco on a five-year deal last summer where he struggled to play four league games before returning to Turkish giants Galatasaray on a short-term loan in January.

Ahead of his Monaco return, Onyekuru is hoping to rediscover his form in the club with the dream of securing a Premier League move.

"We have our plans but then life brings its own plans, but I am still working on it, and hopefully I will be back soon, maybe not with Everton but surely in the Premier League," Onyekuru told BBC Sport.

"I have been with players like Keita Balde from my days at the Aspire Academy, Cesc Fabregas is a top guy, who welcomed me when I arrived at the club, it's like going back home.

"Monaco are a big club they know how to work with their players when it comes to transfers, just look at Anthony Martial.

"I hope to make a good season or two and hopefully the future will be bright."

The Super Eagles winger recently ended his second temporary stint at Galatasaray where he returned with a goal after 10 Super Lig matches in the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Onyekuru has been a regular fixture in Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles set-up since his debut outing against Togo in an international friendly in June 2017.

A knee injury ruled him out of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in but he was part of 's 23-man squad that won bronze at the 2019 in .