Monaco and France forward Wissam Ben Yedder charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault

Monaco and France striker Wissam Ben Yedder has been charged with rape, sexual assault and attempted rape.

According to RMC Sport and Nice-Matin, Ben Yedder and his younger brother have been accused by two women, aged 19 and 20, of the sexual offences that allegedly happened in July this year in the town of Beausoleil, near Monaco.

On Friday afternoon, Ben Yedder appeared before an examining magistrate in Nice, with the charges against him confirmed and a formal investigation opened.

Article continues below

Ben Yedder's bail has been set at €900,000 (£777,000/$985,000), although he has been placed under judicial supervision rather than arrested.

The player was at Monaco training yesterday morning and coach Adi Hutter stated that the 33-year-old was available for selection in Monaco's opening game of the Ligue 1 season against Clermont Foot. He was confirmed as the Principality club's new captain this summer.

However, that was before news broke of the charges against him.

Ben Yedder has been with Monaco since signing from Sevilla in the summer of 2019.