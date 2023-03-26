Monaco defender Axel Disasi offers transfer hope to Man Utd with Champions League admission

Monaco defender Axel Disasi has offered hope to his many suitors, including Manchester United, by admitting that he wants Champions League football.

Centre-half figured at 2022 World Cup

Eager to remain part of France squad

Linked with a summer move elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 25-year-old, who can operate at centre-half or right-back, formed part of France’s squad at the 2022 World Cup after being called up as a replacement for injured Paris Saint-Germain star Presnel Kimpembe. He figured in a thrilling final showdown with Argentina in Qatar and hopes to add to the three caps that he now has to his name in the years to come. Disasi is aware that he will need to be competing at the highest level in order to remain in contention for international call-ups, with there already speculation to be found regarding a possible transfer in the summer of 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Disasi has told GOAL of his bid to become a regular for Les Bleus: “Already thanks to Monaco, I was able to reach the selection. So on this point, I am grateful to the club. For the rest, there will be a reflection that will be done. To be called up here, you have to play in Europe regularly and be among the best. That is also our ambition with AS Monaco, so we will have to qualify for Europe and then we will see what will happen.”

He added on the continental competition that he craves: “We are talking about the Champions League of course. The Europa League, I know that competition. But it's true that when I talk about it with Dayot (Upamecano) or Ibrahima (Konate), I want to taste it and I want to give myself the means to be there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier League giants United have been credited with interest in Disasi and he admits that all options available to him will be considered at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. He added on having to compete with players already on the books at Arsenal, Chelsea etc: “As I said, they are used to playing the Champions League with their club and it is one of the best competitions in the world. It is the cream that participates in it and inevitably it is a showcase for the selection. Yes, that is one thought I will have. I feel that I'm passing milestones, I've just turned 25, I want to know the very, very highest level. The objectives of AS Monaco agree for the moment with mine, namely to qualify directly for the Champions League. We'll see what happens for the end of the season and depending on the club's results my thoughts will arise.”

WHAT NEXT? Monaco currently sit fourth in Ligue 1, five points adrift of second spot and Champions League qualification, while United are third in the Premier League and well on course to book themselves a return ticket to European football's top table.