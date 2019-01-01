Mohamed returns as Monterrey manager

The Argentine returns for a second stint leading Rayados after the club reportedly failed to woo Matias Almeyda from the San Jose Earthquakes

He's back.

After more than a week of speculation about who would take over Monterrey's vacant managerial job, it's a familiar face returning to the bench for Rayados. Antonio Mohamed, who coached the team from 2015-2018 is returning, the club announced Wednesday night.

"Football Club Monterrey Rayados informs that Antonio Mohamed will take over as manager of the team," a statement read. "Mohamed will come to take charge of the commitments we have in the current semester, the 2019 Liga MX Apertura and the Club World Cup which will take place in December in .

"Mohamed and his coaching staff will take charge of the team from Monday."

Mohamed won league titles with Club Tijuana and Club America but wasn't able to get Monterrey over the hump for its first crown since the 2010 Apertura. His Monterrey team twice finished runner-up in the league and also were the 2017 Apertura Copa MX champions.

The 49-year-old left Monterrey and took over side Celta de Vigo but struggled to get results in and was sacked just three months into in the 2018-19 season. He returned to his native and coached Huracan, his first professional club as a player, for the fourth time but parted ways with the team after failing to advance past the Copa Libertadores group stage.

"Honestly, the happiness I have is enormous," Mohamed said in a video posted to social media that started with his sign off to fans on the last day as Monterrey manager.

"We're going for the rematch. We need to support of the best fans in to go for glory together. See you soon."

Former Chivas manager Matias Alemyda reportedly was Rayados' top target, but the Argentine is currently employed with the . Almeyda reiterated his commitment to the Quakes in a press conference on Wednesday.

Mohamed was replaced by former Pachuca manager Diego Alonso, who the team let go at the end of September after a run of poor results in league play was capped off by a defeat to rival Tigres.

The first game of his second stint will come on October 20 when Monterrey hosts Chivas at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer.