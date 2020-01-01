Mkhitaryan happy to stay at Roma for 2020-21 as he avoids return to Arsenal

The Armenian playmaker has spent the current campaign on loan at Stadio Olimpico and will be remaining in Italy for at least another season

Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes he has enjoyed a “good season” at and is pleased to have an agreement in place that allows him to return to Stadio Olimpico in 2020-21 and avoid re-joining the ranks at .

The Gunners sanctioned a move to for the Armenian playmaker prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

They had seen Mkhitaryan endure a testing time in English football at Manchester United and Emirates Stadium. There had been flashes of what he was capable of, with three trophies secured at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, but consistency proved to be an issue for the former star.

Mkhitaryan has rediscovered his spark in and has already seen a deal struck that will keep him away from north London for the foreseeable future.

“In my opinion, I had a good season, despite the two injuries I had,” Mkhitaryan told UEFA’s official website. “I am in good shape right now, and I hope to keep everything this way.

“We have already reached an agreement with Roma for me to play for the club for another year, until summer 2021, which I am very happy about. I have felt at home since day one – in my football, on the pitch and off it.”

Roma are yet to bring the curtain down on their current campaign as they remain in the hunt for glory, and Mkhitaryan is hoping to sign off with a repeat of the success he enjoyed in 2017, with the 31-year-old finding the target in United’s 2-0 final victory over .

He said: “The Europa League is a pretty serious tournament, and it’s an honour for any player to win it. Before the final match, I just wanted the team to win, so that I would be able to lift the cup above my head with the Armenian flag.

“I did my best to prepare for the match during the week in order to perform perfectly.

“The match went as we had planned, we won 2-0, and what’s most important is that I scored probably one of the most important goals in my career, which I was hugely happy about. I can’t even explain the emotions, the feelings I had in that moment and at the end of the match.”

Mkhitaryan’s 2019-20 season has seen him make 29 appearances, with nine goals and six assists.