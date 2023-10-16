Missing 18-year-old Spanish footballer Alvaro Prieto discovered dead on train track during shocking live television report

An 18-year-old Spanish footballer who had been missing for three days was found dead on a train track in Seville on Monday

Alvaro Prieto, who played for the youth team of Spanish second division team Cordoba and was also an engineering student, had gone missing last Thursday in Seville.

He had last been seen at the Santa Justa train station after being thrown off a train without having a ticket and a search had been underway for the days. In a shocking development, a journalist who was reporting on the search for the footballer live on television noticed that a body was trapped between two train carriages.

The deceased was wearing the same clothes Prieto had been wearing when he went missing.

Cordoba CEO Antonio Fernandez Monterrubio sent his condolences to Prieto's family in a video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Alvaro Prieto. They have our unconditional support. And we thank everyone for joining us in these difficult times," he said.

Spanish train operator Renfe said the train where the body was discovered had been out of use since August and was being serviced on Monday.

According to newspaper El Mundo, police believe Prieto died of electrocution in trying to access the wagon.

Prieto had been out with a friend in Seville on Wednesday and according to his mother had bought a train ticket to return to Cordoba but could not use it as his phone had run out of battery.

He tried to board the train without the ticket but was ejected from the train. He was last spotted leaving Seville's train station on Thursday.