Milinkovic-Savic to Man Utd reports are 'fake news', says Lazio midfielder's agent Kezman

The agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has hit back at reports suggesting his client is longing for a move to Manchester United, with Mateja Kezman saying quotes attributed to him are “fake news”.

The Serbia international has been linked with the Red Devils for some time, with eye-catching performances in Italy hinting at a potential big-money transfer to the Premier League.

It was claimed that former Chelsea striker Kezman, who now represents his fellow Serbian, was in discussions with Man Utd and Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain over a summer switch with Old Trafford emerging as a favoured destination.

What was Kezman reported to have said?

It was reported by Foot01 that Kezman had said of the interest shown in Milinkovic-Savic: “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer market.

“We are currently talking to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. He is focused on the season finale with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to Manchester United.”

Are Man Utd really interested in Milinkovic-Savic?

The Red Devils are in the market for another combative midfielder, with West Ham star Declan Rice emerging as a top target.

It may be that Milinkovic-Savic is another option being considered by a club preparing to welcome Dutch coach Erik ten Hag into their dugout at the end of the season, but rumours of formal discussions being held have been rubbished.

Kezman told Tuttojuve: “It's fake news. I have never given interviews in the last period, some journalists are really incredible!

“I'm very angry, it is a lack of respect towards me, towards Sergej and Lazio.”

