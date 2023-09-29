'He is a complete player' - Milan boss Stefano Pioli is blushing over USMNT star Yunus Musah

Stefano Pioli lavished praise on USMNT star Yunus Musah and hailed him as a "complete player" who can play in multiple positions.

Musah joined Milan from Valencia

Has played in various roles for the club

Pioli excited about the new addition

WHAT HAPPENED? Musah, who joined Milan from Valencia during the summer, has quickly established himself as an important player for the club. His versatility and ability to to various roles within the team have impressed Pioli.

He started as a right wing-back in a recent match against Hellas Verona and before he returned to his natural defensive midfield position when he came off the bench against Cagliari in midweek. The player was impressive in both matches which spurred Pioli to hail him as a "complete player."

WHAT THEY SAID: “Musah can play in all three positions,” Pioli told reporters.

Article continues below

“He has different characteristics from [Rade] Krunić and [Yacine] Adli, and he is able to penetrate when he plays further forward. He has qualities that we will need a lot; he is a complete player, and wherever I use him, he will be important for the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah's compatriot, Christian Pulisic, has been in fine form as well and was instrumental in the 3-1 win over Cagliari. This has given Pioli the luxury to tinker with his formation and the manager suggested that he could switch to a 4-2-3-1 from his preferred 4-3-3 to freshen things up in the middle.

“I am considering it because [Christian] Pulisic is in good shape and in midfield, we have five players for six positions,” Pioli said.

“Plus, I like [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek as a central midfielder; these are things that need a bit of testing. At the moment, we are working on other solutions, but 4-2-3-1 during the game is an option.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Milan will be up against Lazio on Saturday evening in a Serie A encounter at the San Siro.