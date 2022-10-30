AC Milan lose ground on Napoli as Torino end Serie A champions' unbeaten away run with a stunning 2-1 win

AC Milan suffered a blow in the Serie A title race on Sunday as they were beaten 2-1 by Torino, leaving them six points adrift of leaders Napoli.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rossoneri conceded twice in the space of two minutes to find themselves trailing the home team in the first half. Junior Messias capitalised on a defensive mix-up to pull one back for the visitors in the 67th minute. Torino protested that it should have been ruled out for a foul and coach Ivan Juric was sent off with two yellow cards in quick succession, but the hosts held on for all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result could severely damage Milan's hopes of retaining their Serie A title, as Napoli are now six points clear at the top of the table and are looking unstoppable amid their 13-game winning streak.

ALL EYES ON: In games like this Milan must be able to call on a star player like Chelsea-linked attacker Rafael Leao, but the Portuguese attacker barely influenced the match and was taken off at half time. "It certainly wasn’t his best evening, that was fairly obvious," coach Stefano Pioli said afterwards.

DID YOU KNOW? AC Milan had gone 17 away matches without a defeat before this game, which was the longest ongoing run in one of Europe's top five leagues.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Pioli's team are in Champions League action in midweek with a game against Red Bull Salzburg followed by a clash against Spezia in Serie A three days later.