WHAT HAPPENED? Mexico consider Bielsa their top candidate to manage the national team after an unsuccessful 2022 World Cup led to Martino's exit, reports ESPN. Additionally, El Tri are said to want the legendary Rafael Marquez and/or former Mexico Under-23s coach Jaime Lozano as assistants. Additionally, the new manager will be asked to relocate to Mexico City and accept the presence of an advisory committee made up of former national team coaches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On one hand, Bielsa's well-documented need for total organisational control could clash with Mexico's plans. But at the same time, El Tri recognise they need to find an identity to boost belief in their ranks, and Bielsa could certainly install a clear vision from top to bottom. He also commands respect from decades of coaching experience.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mexico are automatically qualified for the 2026 World Cup as co-hosts, and they want to hire a manager as soon as possible to create a positive culture long before that tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEXICO? El Tri will slowly aim to rebuild confidence in the coming months after their heartbreaking World Cup group stage exit against Saudi Arabia. Two CONCACAF Nations League matches are scheduled for March, with the team set to face Suriname and Jamaica.