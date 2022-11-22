Mexico vs Poland: Lineups and LIVE updates

Mexico square off against the Robert Lewandowski-led Poland in their Group C opener.

North American heavyweights Mexico face Czesław Michniewicz's Poland in Group C at Stadium 974.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they defeated Argentina (one of the favourites to win this year) 2-1 in a come-from-behind victory. That result will motivate both Mexico and Poland to fight for all three points and get a grip on the group.

Mexico, led by former Argentina player and manager Gerardo Martino, are making their eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, successfully progressing from the group stage in each of their last seven entries.

Poland, on the other hand, are making their second successive World Cup appearance after not qualifying for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. They failed to make out of the group stage in 2018, and will hope that their star player Robert Lewandowski can increase his international goals tally from 76 and inspire them to the knockout stages.

Mexico vs Poland confirmed lineups

Mexico XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; J. Sánchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Herrera, Chávez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Poland XI (4-5-1): Szczęsny; Bereszyński, Glik, Kiwior, Cash; Kamiński, Kyrchowiak, Szymański, Zieliński, Zalewski; Lewandowski

Mexico vs Poland LIVE updates

Mexico and Poland's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Mexico will take on Argentina in the next Group C game on 26th November, at the Lusail Stadium. Czesław Michniewicz's side, meanwhile, will take on current Group C leaders Saudi Arabia earlier on the same day, at the Education City Stadium.