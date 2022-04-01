Mexico's route to the World Cup final: How El Tri can go all the way in Qatar 2022
Mexico are World Cup tournament regulars and will be looking to create a piece of national team history at Qatar 2022.
El Tri's only previous appearances in the quarter-finals came when they hosted the tournament in 1970 and 1986, and they are yet to get beyond the last-16 stage in a World Cup on overseas soil.
What will Mexico need to do to become world champions for the first time? GOAL takes a look at Mexico's potential routes to the final, which takes place in Qatar on December 18.
Editors' Picks
- World Cup 2022: Are Messi, Neymar, Pogba & Co. happier in national team colours?
- World Cup Missing XI: Haaland, Salah and the stars who will be watching Qatar 2022 on TV
- World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: Will France defend their crown in Qatar?
- Respect Mane! Senegal’s hero a legitimate Liverpool legend
Group Stage
Opponent
Date
Venue
Poland
November 22
Argentina
November 26
Saudi Arabia
November 30
Last 16
If Mexico finish as winners in Group C, then they will face the runners-up from Group D, which contains France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark and Tunisia.
If Mexico finish as runners-up in Group C, then they will meet the winners of Group D.
Quarter-final
If El Tri make it to the last eight, they will meet a team from either Group A or Group B, pairing them with Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands, England, Iran, United States or Wales/Scotland/Ukraine.
Semi-final
The semi-finals will pair them with a team from either Group E - Spain, New Zealand/Costa Rica, Germany or Japan, F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco or Croatia, G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland or Cameroon, or H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay or South Korea.
Final
Make it to the final and Mexico could face any team depending on which route they take from the group stage.
How far do you think Mexico will go in the World Cup? Let us know in the comments! 👇