Mexico roster: Jimenez in but Chicharito still left out for El Tri's pre-World Cup friendlies

The World Cup is just two months away and Mexico has one more international window for players to push for a spot on the plane to Qatar.
Tata Martino has called 31 players up for a pair of US-based friendlies in September. El Tri will then play two more friendlies in November ahead of the start of the World Cup.
Many of the regulars are in the squad for matches against Peru and Colombia with Raul Jimenez, Chucky Lozano, Edson Alvarez and Diego Lainez all included.
But there are some notable exclusions, including Mexico's leading scorer Chicharito who has not been called up since 2019, as the fight for World Cup roster spots heats up.
Check out the full roster in the table below.
Mexico roster for Colombia and Peru
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota
Defenders
Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Kevin Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Angulo, Johan Vazquez
Midfielders
Orbelin Pineda, Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Luis Romo, Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez
Forwards
Henry Martin, Santiago Gimenez, Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori, Raul Jimenez
When do Mexico play?
Mexico will begin the international window with a friendly against Peru at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on September 24.
Date
Game
Venue
TV / Stream
Sep 24
Mexico vs Peru
Rose Bowl, Pasadena
TUDN/Univision NOW
Sep 27
Mexico vs Colombia
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
TUDN/Univision NOW
After that, Mexico will play two more matches in Girona, Spain, just before the World Cup. El Tri take on Iraq on November 9 and Sweden on November 16 before flying out to Qatar for the World Cup.
Martino's side are in Group C and will take on Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in the group stages.