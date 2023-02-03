Mesut Ozil decides to 'quit football' after Istanbul Basaksehir 'contract is terminated'

Former Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil has opted to retire from football with immediate effect after his contract with Basaksehir was terminated.

Ozil told team-mates he is quitting

Basaksehir contracted to be terminated

Midfielder played in four Super Lig games

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite featuring for 45 minutes in his team's 1-0 defeat to Kayserispor on Thursday, Ozil did not train with the rest of the squad on Friday, according to journalist Yakup Cınar. He has now informed his team-mates that he has decided to bring an end to his career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Basaksehir are set to terminate the attacking midfielder's contract, allowing him to end his career right away. Ozil has featured just four times in Turkey's Super Lig this year having struggled with injury throughout the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ozil, 34, started his professional career in Germany with Schalke before joining Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen. After two years there, Real Madrid snapped him up and he went on to La Liga and the Copa del Rey before Arsenal bought him for a reported £43 million in 2013. The Germany international spent seven-and-a-half years in north London and made over 250 appearances and won the FA Cup three times. His final years at Arsenal were fraught with tension and controversy, resulting in a free transfer to Fenerbahce. His time in Turkey did not go well, however, as he was eventually suspended by the club and left to join Basaksehir.

His career with the Germany national team was also full of ups and downs. He scored 23 times in his 96 appearances for Die Mannschaft and played a key role in their 2014 World Cup success, but retired four years later and accusing the German Football Association of a lack of respect.

WHAT NEXT FOR OZIL? It is not known what the playmaker will do after the end of his playing career. He could go on to become a coach or follow other ventures.