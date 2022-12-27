When will Messi return for PSG? Galtier reveals plan for Argentina's World Cup-winning captain

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has given an indication of when Lionel Messi is expected to return to action after his World Cup success.

Messi celebrating World Cup in Argentina

Kylian Mbappe returned last week

Messi set for January comeback

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG superstar will not return to action until early January following his World Cup triumph with Argentina this month. Galtier confirmed the forward has been afforded a two-week break and will return in the new year.

WHAT THEY SAID: Revealing Messi's extended absence, Galtier said: "As for Leo Messi, who had a brilliant tournament, given they won the competition, he went back to Argentina for the celebrations.

"We made the decision to give him until January 1, so he will be back here with us on the second or third to get back into the swing of things after 13 or 14 days off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Messi has been allowed an extended break, Galtier revealed Kylian Mbappe, who lost the final with France despite scoring a hat-trick, and Achraf Hakimi, who reached the semi-finals with Morocco, were both keen to return to the club immediately. Mbappe was back in the French capital less than 72 hours after the showpiece in Qatar.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND PSG? The French giants face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday before facing Lens on January 1. The first game they play following Messi's return will be the Coupe de France clash with Chateauroux on January 6.