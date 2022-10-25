WATCH: Messi marks 50th PSG appearance with audacious outside-the-boot finish against Maccabi Haifa

Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Maccabi Haifa with an audacious outside-the-boot finish on his 50th appearance for PSG.

Messi opened scoring against Maccabi Haifa

Audacious goal came in 50th PSG appearance

Messi's strike the first in dominant PSG first half

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi opened the scoring in some style against Champions League minnows Maccabi Haifa. The Argentine picked up the ball from strike partner Kylian Mbappe following a period of pin ball in the box, before curling the ball delightfully into the far corner with the outside of his boot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's classy finish came on his 50th appearance for the Parisian giants, with the 35-year-old continuing his fine run of form of late. The opener set the tone for a lively first half in the French capital, with later goals coming from Mbappe, Neymar and another beautiful strike from Messi to make it 4-1 before the half-time whistle.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? After helping his side see out their Champions League game in Paris, Messi's and PSG's attention will turn to domestic matters, when they take on Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.