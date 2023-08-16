Medical booked! Romeo Lavia close to sealing £58m Chelsea transfer after snubbing Liverpool offer

Romeo Lavia is set to undergo his Chelsea medical on Wednesday after rejecting Liverpool in favour of a £58 million move to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Tuesday Southampton accepted Chelsea's offer of £53m ($68m) plus £5m ($6m) add-ons for the Belgian midfielder. According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old will undergo his medical on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southampton had previously accepted a £60m ($77m) offer from Liverpool but Lavia rejected the move in favour of joining Chelsea. His decision came days after Moises Caicedo also turned down Liverpool in favour of joining Mauricio Pochettino's side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The signing of Lavia will push Chelsea's spending under owner Todd Boehly - who completed his takeover of the club in May 2022 - to almost £1 billion ($1.28bn). This summer Chelsea have already spent almost £300m ($382m) on the likes of Caicedo - who cost a British record £115m ($146.7m) - Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAVIA? Former Manchester City academy star Lavia will have to fight the likes of Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu for a starting role in Pochettino's side.