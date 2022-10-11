Mbappe starts for PSG vs Benfica despite telling club he wants to leave in January transfer window

- Forward wants out at PSG
- Similar rumours suggest Galtier wants to leave
- Mbappe starts at Parc des Princes
WHAT HAPPENED? It has been yet another eventful day to be a particular 23-year-old Frenchman. News broke earlier that Mbappe wants to leave PSG despite only signing a new contract in the capital during the summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool - who have previously been linked to the young forward - will be on high alert after hearing the news of his alleged desire to leave. Although, PSG have reiterated that he is not for sale as he remains a key part of the ongoing project.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Amid the ongoing speculation, Christophe Galtier - whose departure has also been rumoured - has included Mbappe in his starting XI for the Champions League clash against Benfica. He starts in the frontline alongside Neymar and Pablo Sarabia.