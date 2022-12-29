Mbappe explains fast return from World Cup: PSG shouldn't pay for a defeat with my national team

Kylian Mbappe has explained why he returned to Paris Saint-Germain so soon after the World Cup final, claiming he owes it to the team.

Mbappe explains swift PSG return

Scored winner vs Strasbourg

Says club shouldn't pay for France loss

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite bagging a heroic hat-trick, Mbappe couldn't inspire France to a comeback win against Argentina to clinch a second successive World Cup with Les Bleus. While most players took their well-earned break before returning back to club football, the 23-year-old was back in training for PSG just three days after the heartbreak and proved pivotal as Les Parisiens won their first game back.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters after scoring an injury-time winner from the penalty spot against Strasbourg, Mbappe explained his thought process: "I’ll never digest it (the World Cup final defeat). But like I told my coach and team-mates, there’s no reason that my club should pay for a defeat with my national team, it’s two different situations.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His presence proved vital in the end as Christophe Galtier's side left it until the death to snatch all three points. Neymar was sent off in a fiery return to action, but Mbappe was there in the final moments of the game to slot home a penalty that ensured PSG won 2-1 on the night, bouncing back from his World Cup misery.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The 23-year-old has years ahead of him to find more success on the international stage, but for now must turn his attention back to forging a legacy in club football.