Mbappe's mother labels reports PSG star has agreed to two-year extension 'completely false'

Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamary has labelled reports that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed to a two-year contract extension "completely false".

As it stands, Mbappe is set to become a free agent when his current deal at Parc des Princes expires on June 30, and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

GOAL has confirmed that PSG have stepped up talks over a renewal, but no agreement has been reached as of yet, which his mother has now come out to reiterate publically.

What has Mbappe's mother said?

French outlet Le Parisien reported on Thursday that PSG and Mbappe have reached an agreement in principle on a two-year extension that would keep the striker at the club until 2024.

However, Fayza Lamari has issued a swift response via Spanish newspaper Marca insisting that her son has not committed his future to the Ligue 1 champions.

"It is completely false that Kylian has renewed," Mbappe's mother said in a statement.

Mbappe's future remains up in the air

Mbappe is seemingly waiting until the end of the season to make a final decision on his next move, with PSG set to wrap up their campaign with games against Troyes, Montpellier and Metz.

The 23-year-old pushed for a move to Madrid last summer, but after the transfer failed to go through he re-focused on his duties at Parc des Princes to post his best individual numbers yet, scoring 35 goals in 43 games in 2021-22 to date.

Mbappe remains Madrid's number one target, but he admitted that it's still possible he could sign fresh terms with PSG after a 5-1 win against Lorient in April, and Mauricio Pochettino dropped an even bigger hint last week.

Asked how likely it is that he and Mbappe will still be at PSG next season, the head coach told a press conference: "100 per cent in both cases".

