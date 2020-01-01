Mbappe misses training again to leave PSG sweating over his fitness for Dortmund clash

Thomas Tuchel may have to make do without a prized asset when his side welcome German opposition to Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe was absent from training once again on Tuesday, as he continues to struggle with a throat infection ahead of a showdown against .

The 21-year-old was unable to take part in a session on Monday due to illness, and Goal has learned that he is now a major doubt for Wednesday's last-16 second-leg tie at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe played the full 90 minutes of PSG's 2-1 first-leg defeat to Dortmund at Westfalenstadion, which was ultimately decided by a second-half brace from Erling Haaland.

The reigning champions haven't played since last week's 5-1 win over in the semi-finals of the French Cup, during which Mbappe played a starring role with a superb hat-trick.

PSG were due to take in a trip to on Saturday, but the fixture was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 crisis has caused huge disruptions to the world's sporting calendar, with the Champions League now in danger of being postponed to contain the spread of the illness.

It has already been confirmed that no fans will be allowed entry into Parc des Princes in midweek, and 's second-leg date with at Camp Nou on March 18 is also now set to be held behind closed doors.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has no other selection issues heading into the Dortmund contest, with Edinson Cavani returning for the team's latest training session after leaving early on Monday for personal reasons.

Cavani will likely be asked to lead the line against Dortmund alongside Mauro Icardi and Neymar, who scored PSG's away goal in the first leg.

Club captain Thiago Silva was also back in the fold after recovering from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since a 4-3 victory at home to on February 23.

After their latest European outing, PSG will switch their attention back to Ligue 1, with Nice set to arrive at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Tuchel's men currently hold a 12-point advantage over at the top of the table having played a game more, and are on course for a third successive title.