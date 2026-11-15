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Muhammad Zaki

Mauricio Pochettino makes Sir Alex Ferguson promise as new Manchester United boss prepares for Anfield debut

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Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his deep admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson and confirmed his intention to speak with the legendary Scot once he starts work at Manchester United. The incoming boss officially takes the reins on November 18 following the international break, stepping into a demanding schedule at a club still searching for the sustained success of the Ferguson era.

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New United boss eager to connect with Old Trafford icon

Incoming Manchester United head coach Pochettino has confirmed he has not yet spoken with Ferguson following his appointment. However, the Argentine intends to reach out to the iconic former manager once his tenure begins after Tuesday.

While United have already confirmed his arrival, Pochettino will officially step into the dugout on November 18. Despite facing an immediate, demanding workload at Old Trafford, speaking with Ferguson remains a clear priority.

'He represents my values' - Pochettino hails legendary Scot

Speaking to Telegraph Sport when asked if he had been in contact with Ferguson, Pochettino outlined his long-standing respect for the former United boss and his plans to connect.

“Not yet, but for sure I will have the opportunity after Tuesday,” Pochettino said. “I said many years ago and always I say the same - for me, Sir Alex Ferguson represents everything that I admire from a coach, a head coach, a man, a manager and I think he represents my values. I really admire him.”

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He acknowledged that his initial days in Manchester will leave little room to spare, adding: “For sure, from Tuesday, we will have the possibility to talk - if I will have time because it’s going to be very intense. But if there’s the possibility to talk, then of course I will do that.”

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An emotional farewell to the United States

Taking the Old Trafford job brings an end to Pochettino's two-year spell in charge of the USMNT. The Argentine grew tearful during Friday's press conference after his move was confirmed.

Reflecting on his departure following Saturday's match, Pochettino admitted leaving the role was bittersweet despite fulfilling a career ambition.

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“It’s always difficult to say goodbye but life is like this,” he said. “Always you have new challenges and, of course, I’ve always followed my heart and my dreams. It’s sad but at the same time, we’re in the place that we wanted to be [with the US]. I think it was really tough during the two years but I think we achieved something that is difficult to measure … to put a value on. But I think it’s going to be very good for soccer here in the future.”

Baptism of fire awaits at Anfield

Pochettino faces an immediate test upon officially starting on November 18, with just four days to prepare before his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

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That clash kicks off a gruelling period for United, who face 10 matches across 39 days - meaning Pochettino's promised catch-up with Ferguson will have to fit around a relentless fixture list.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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