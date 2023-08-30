Matheus Nunes is off to Man City! £47.5m agreement reached with Wolves as midfielder gets his transfer after going on strike

Manchester City have agreed verbal terms with Wolves for the transfer of midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Nunes set to join PL champions

Two teams have agreed £47.5m ($60m) fee

Midfielder absent from Wolves training

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old has recently missed training sessions with Gary O'Neil's side in order to make clear his intentions to join the current Premier League champions. According to The Athletic, Nunes is set to join the Blues for a fee in the region of £47.5 million ($60m).

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that 21-year-old Tommy Doyle will join Wolves from City in a £5m deal which includes a 50 percent sell-on clause, meaning the English champions will get half of the figure if he is sold on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Kevin De Bruyne set to be on the sidelines for around four months, after suffering a repeat hamstring injury against Burnley on the opening day of the season, Pep Guardiola's side have acted quickly to bolster their midfield options.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNES AND CITY? If the deal is completed and signed off before Friday's transfer deadline, there is a chance Nunes could make his competitive debut for the Blues against Fulham in the Premier League this weekend.