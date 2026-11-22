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Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri has opened up about the unconventional psychological approach he used to inspire his side during their hard-fought 1-0 win against Torino on Saturday. After a frustrating first half at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the veteran tactician urged his players to change their emotional outlook to break the deadlock.

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The power of a positive mindset

Napoli secured a vital three points thanks to a solitary strike from Scott McTominay, but the story behind the goal was as much about mentality as it was about technique. Allegri revealed that he sensed a heavy atmosphere among his players during the interval after they failed to convert several early openings. The manager decided that a shift in mood was necessary to unlock the opposition's stubborn defensive line.

"It was as if the right mood wasn't there, because we had several favourable chances without scoring," the coach explained to Sky Sport Italia. "So I said to the team: 'Guys, let's smile: maybe we can manage to score a goal.' Winning a match with a bit of suffering was useful for us, but we still need to improve in certain situations, such as managing the ball at the end. However, we were very good at defending set pieces. In the past, we lacked the nastiness in defending that we saw today."

Tactical shifts and McTominay's role

While the psychological element played its part, Allegri also had to navigate a tactical puzzle following an early injury to Antonio Vergara. After initially introducing Kevin De Bruyne in a support role behind Rasmus Hojlund, the manager decided to swap positions between the Belgian and Scott McTominay. This adjustment proved to be the turning point as the Scottish international began to cause significant problems for the Torino backline from a more advanced starting position.

"The tactical changes? It's also the fun part of this job," Allegri noted. "I thought De Bruyne in the hole could do better, then I moved McTominay closer to Hojlund because we needed a bit more there. But I told McTominay not to be found in a vertical position behind Hojlund, but to get there, because that way he would be less markable. When I put him there he went, but stayed still, then in the second half he moved more between the lines and was much better."

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Defending Rasmus Hojlund's form

Despite the win being secured by a midfielder, Allegri was quick to jump to the defence of Hojlund. The Danish forward worked tirelessly throughout the contest but failed to find the back of the net himself, leading to questions about his current confidence levels. Allegri dismissed any suggestions that the former Manchester United man is struggling or needs special treatment to find his goalscoring touch again.

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"Hojlund needs to be recovered? It's absolutely not like that," the Napoli boss. "He played a good game, making himself available to the team. He had several chances and is very useful and important for us."

Focus shifts to Manchester City

Securing this crucial victory reignites Napoli's momentum and boosts their position in the table, halting a troubling slide that followed a frustrating draw with Lazio and a disappointing defeat to Juventus just before the recent international break.

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Beyond merely capturing three essential points, this much-needed restorative win provides the entire squad with an invaluable psychological and morale boost exactly when they need it most, serving as the perfect foundation and preparation ahead of their highly anticipated, high-stakes glamour trip to face European powerhouse Manchester City in a blockbuster Champions League showdown this coming Tuesday night.