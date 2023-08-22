Mason Greenwood next club: Man Utd forward joining Saudi club would be 'very surprising', says senior league source

Mason Greenwood is unlikely to move to the Saudi Pro League from Manchester United this summer, according to a source.

The 21 year old is set to leave the Red Devils after the club completed their six-month internal investigation earlier this week. Greenwood saw charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control dropped in February 2023.

With the Middle East touted as a potential destination for the Bradford-born forward, any potential move to Saudi Arabia has now been cast in doubt, according to a report by BBC Sport.

An unnamed senior league source has ruled out an advance by any team in the division, stating how the rise of women's football has played a part in the decision.

Article continues below

''The government have created a women's league, which is about to start its second season on 11 October,'' the source said. ''That is also an important difference because it is being seen as for the whole community.

"That is an incredible change, women's football was totally frowned upon; now there is a national team with a Fifa ranking. Women are playing without head coverings and there are male fans in the stands, that is a big cultural shift."

Greenwood played 129 times for United. He scored 35 goals and is still under contract at Old Trafford until June of 2025. A potential loan move has not been ruled out, with the club indicating that they will work with Greenwood to find an avenue for him to recommence his career.