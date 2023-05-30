Mason Greenwood: Man Utd forward will only return if women's team & commercial partners back decision

Manchester United will only allow Mason Greenwood to play for the club again if the women's team and commercial partners are in agreement.

Greenwood remains suspended by the Red Devils and unable to train or play while the club conducts an internal investigation.

The forward has seen charges dropped in a case relating to allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour by the Crown Prosecution Service but his future at the club remains uncertain.

Once the internal investigation is complete, United also plan to speak to the women's team and commercial partners to gauge opinion on Greenwood, according to The Mirror.

They want to ensure all parties are in agreement, although any final decision on the forward could ultimately come down to the Glazer family and chief executive Richard Arnold.

Members of United women's team have previously been thought to be "deeply uncomfortable" with the prospect of Greenwood returning to the club in the future. Meanwhile, the club have previously been warned that Greenwood's return could be a public relations nightmare for their commercial partners.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been reluctant to discuss Greenwood this season and has made it clear that the forward's return is not his decision.