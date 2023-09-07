Mason Greenwood set to return to Football Manager game at 'next scheduled update' following return to football with Getafe after Man Utd exit

Mason Greenwood is set to be 'reinstated' into Football Manager following his move to Getafe this summer.

The 21-year-old former England international had been the subject of an internal investigation at Manchester United earlier on in the year, following the UK's Crown Prosecution Service's decision to do discontinue his case for attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour, after key witnesses withdrew their involvement the matter.

Following his initial arrest back in January 2022, the player was removed from the game but Sports Interactive are now set to reinstate the player following his loan move to Getafe this summer, after United decided against bringing the player back into Erik ten Hag's side.

Sports Interactive told The Athletic, they said: "Players or officials serving indefinite suspensions from football, for any reason, are removed from Football Manager at the first opportunity.

“When suspensions or playing restrictions are lifted, the player or official will be reinstated in-game at the next scheduled update.”

The report goes on to state that EA Sports have also been contacted to ask whether or not Greenwood would make a return in the upcoming EA FC 24 game set to release later this month, with an update expected in due course.