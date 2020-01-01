Marquinhos is Paris Saint-Germain's best player – Paulo Cesar

Neymar may be tipped to one day win the Ballon d'Or, but it is another Brazil international that gets his countryman's backing as PSG's best

Marquinhos is 's best player, according to Paulo Cesar, who feels that being a regular for the Brazilian national team will see people better appreciate what the defender brings to the pitch.

Cesar, who spent five years at Parc des Princes between 2002-2007, has watched as his old side have become 's superpower following their takeover by Sports Investments (QSI) in 2011.

The club's pulling power has seen them sign some of the world's greatest talents in recent years, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani all part of an attacking line that continues to plunder goals at an incredible rate in 's top tier.

For Cesar, however, it is defensive utility man Marquinhos who should be receiving the biggest plaudits, with his countryman rarely mentioned when it comes to detailing the club's ongoing success.

“For me, Marquinhos is a great player. At the moment, he's the best player in Paris,” the former right-back said during an Instagram Live broadcast.

“He needs to cement his position in the national team – that's how people will get to know him and appreciate him more.

“In addition, it's not just the player. Everyone knows about his state of mind. He's the type of guy who speaks up and I think that's great. He's a guy that has my full respect.”

The future of club captain Thiago Silva is currently up in the air in the French capital, with the 25-year-old yet to agree an extension with PSG and his current contract set to run out at the end of June.

And while Marquinhos has already been sporting the armband when his countryman has not made the starting XI, questions have been raised as to whether the club's No.5 has what it takes to lead the squad into the future.

That debate matters little to Cesar, though, who cares only about how the 26-year-old performs on the pitch – captain or otherwise.

“The captain's armband is not a subject that matters to me,” he said. “What matters to me is that he plays the same way with or without the armband.

"It's true that in France when you have the armband you command more respect than the others, but you also have other obligations.”