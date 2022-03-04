Marko Lazetic: Could AC Milan's new teen star become the next Vlahovic?

If you have been following Italian football for the past month, there has been only one player worth talking about: Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus shocked the footballing world by swooping to sign Vlahovic from Fiorentina late in the January transfer window, paying €75 million (£63m/$85m) to bring him to the Allianz Stadium.

The Serbia international has wasted little time in getting going for the Bianconeri either, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances, including a first Champions League strike just 32 seconds into his tournament debut.

Vlahovic, therefore, promises to be a difference-maker in Serie A for years to come, but AC Milan are hopeful that he is not the only Serbian striker signed in January who lives up to that billing.

While Juve were finalising the details of Vlahovic's headline-grabbing switch, Milan were busy completing a €4m (£3.3m/$4.4m) move for highly-rated teenage Red Star Belgrade striker Marko Lazetic.

Though the 18-year-old has not been signed to have the same impact as Vlahovic right away, there is hope that Lazetic can replicate the rise of his compatriot, given they both moved from Serbia to Italy at the same age.

Despite a recent upturn in fortunes that could yet see them celebrating a Scudetto come May, Milan are well aware that they remain in a rebuilding process.

Lazetic's arrival is just the latest sign that they are looking to grow from within by either producing or signing young talent to one day replace those currently in the starting line up.

The fee they have paid for Lazetic, given his age, suggests that the Rossoneri see him as a potential long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and it is easy to see why.

Physically imposing but with a great first touch, Lazetic is just at home dropping deep to contribute in build-up play as he is inside the penalty area, and already has a mastery of all kinds of finishes.

Ibrahimovic, for what its worth, was one of Lazetic's heroes even before the Milan move came about, and so getting to learn from the legendary Sweden international in training is only likely to benefit him further.

Check out football's best wonderkids with NXGN:

Playing alongside such greats of the game is the latest step on a journey which started in Lazetic's home city of Belgrade, where it quickly became apparent within the famed Red Star academy that they had a special talent on their hands.

He was fast-tracked through the youth system to make his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in November 2020, before he was loaned out to Serbian second-division outfit, Graficar Belgrade, three months later.

It was there where Lazetic got his first taste of regular men's football, playing 14 matches while netting his first four professional goals.

Upon returning to Red Star at the start of the 2021-22 season, he became a regular appearance-maker for the Serbian giants, and though he only scored a solitary goal in his 15 outings, he showed enough to interest both Milan and the Red Bull Group, as both RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg were linked with moves for the forward.

A move to Italy was always going to be favoured by Lazetic, however, given the relationship he has with Red Star manager, and former Inter and Lazio star, Dejan Stankovic.

Before he became his coach, Stankovic first met Lazetic around a decade previously.

"It was my birthday, and as a gift my parents took me to Milan to watch the derby between Milan and Inter," Lazetic told Kurir.

"It was a beautiful gift for me, because Stankovic was my role model when I was young and I wanted to meet him.

"Since my uncle Nikola knew Stankovic well, I had the opportunity to take pictures with him. I couldn't imagine that one day he would be my coach at the Red Star."

Nikola Lazetic, Marko's uncle, knew Stankovic through his own footballing career, having played alongside him for Lazio, as well at Red Star and for the national team.

Football certainly runs through the family, with Nikola's brother, Zarko, a former professional and current manager of Serbian top-flight side FK TSC.

It is Marko, however, who looks set to usurp the playing careers of both his uncles.

He is a confident player – illustrated by him taking the No.22 shirt at Milan that fans always associate with Kaka – though there are times when his temper boils over.

That is something that can be coached out of him at San Siro, however, with Stefano Pioli and his staff also keen for him to improve physically so he can be ready to make his debut before the season is out.

He has already made the bench on three occasions since his arrival, and his introduction onto the pitch is now only moments away.

A new Vlahovic might be about to arrive on the scene in Serie A.

