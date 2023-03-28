Marcus Rashford was offered £400,000-a-week deal by PSG as Man Utd take ‘no major steps forward’ in contract talks

Manchester United have reportedly taken “no major steps forward” in contract talks with Marcus Rashford, with PSG keeping a close eye on developments.

England star in dazzling form this season

Under contract until summer of 2024

Ligue 1 giants remain keen on doing a deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been in stunning form this season, posting a personal-best goal return of 27 efforts with two months of the 2022-23 campaign still to take in. Rashford has enjoyed a remarkable return to prominence, having struggled for a spark last term, and is considered to be one of the top-performing players on the planet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has become a talismanic presence for United once more, but – with a 12-month extension already triggered – his current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in 2024. No extension has been agreed as yet, with The Athletic reporting that little progress is being made in discussions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 25-year-old will not be rushing a big decision on his future, with the Red Devils also needing to address expiring deals for Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Fred and David de Gea. Rashford is a top priority, though, especially with Paris Saint-Germain sniffing around – with Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitting during the World Cup that the Ligue 1 giants have previously spoken with representatives of the “really amazing” United star.

WHAT NEXT? It is claimed that PSG had an offer worth more than £400,000-a-week on the table for Rashford at one stage, and were unable to tempt the England ace to France, but they will not be going away and United need to move quickly and decisively if they are to keep a home-grown talent on their books.