Is Marcus Rashford the most in-form player in Europe? Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag assesses 21-goal forward

Erik ten Hag is delighted with Marcus Rashford’s performances at Manchester United, admitting that he is one of the most in-form players in Europe.

Red Devils star enjoying purple patch

Has 21 goals in all competitions

Urged by boss to maintain high standards

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international, who endured a forgettable 2021-22 campaign, was on target for United once again as they saw off old adversaries Leeds 2-0 in their latest Premier League outing. Rashford is now up to 21 goals for the season – one effort short of matching his personal best – and has netted 13 times through 16 appearances since the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if Rashford is one of the best players on the continent at present, Ten Hag told reporters after seeing the 25-year-old help to down Leeds at Elland Road: “He is definitely one of them. I was convinced [by him] from the first moment. I was really excited to work with him. I thought I could get more out of him. He has so many skills, such high potential, and I think that can be even more. When he works well, he will score even more goals because he can score with his right, his left, and with his head.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has been used on both flanks and down the middle by United this season, with Ten Hag eager to point out that he always believed the home-grown star could be a key man for the Red Devils this season. The Dutch coach added on Rashford’s output: “You asked me: ‘do you have a player in your squad that can score 20 goals?’ in August/September, and I confirmed, I think he can do it. If you are satisfied with it [scoring goals], it will stop, because you have to keep investing every day, keep the focus in every game and bring the energy and the belief, then you will score. I don’t know where it will stop, but he has to go from game to game and during the week, do the right things.”

WHAT NEXT? United, with Rashford enjoying a remarkable purple patch, are sat third in the Premier League table – five points adrift of leaders Arsenal – and will be back in action on Thursday when facing Barcelona at Camp Nou in the first leg of a heavyweight knockout play-off encounter in the Europa League.