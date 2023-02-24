Is Marcus Rashford injured? Man Utd star hints at knock ahead of Carabao Cup final in cryptic social media post

Marcus Rashford has offered Manchester United an injury scare heading into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle at Wembley Stadium.

Red Devils forward in stunning form

Replaced late on against Barcelona

Silverware up for grabs against Magpies

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international, who has been in red-hot form since the World Cup break, was able to take in 88 minutes of action for the Red Devils against Barcelona on Thursday as they edged their way into the last-16 of the Europa League. Rashford was, however, spotted hobbling around after that contest and posted an image of himself heading for the tunnel on social media alongside a bandaged emoji.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United desperate to have Rashford at their disposal when taking on Newcastle this weekend – with the Red Devils looking to bring a six-year wait for major silverware to a close. Erik ten Hag has said when quizzed on the forward's fitness: "The players are now coming in. We have to do investigations, so straight after a game you can't say. You have to wait for the medical [staff]."

WHAT NEXT? Rashford has posted a personal-best return of 24 goals for United across all competitions this season, with his stunning form considered to have positioned back among the global elite.