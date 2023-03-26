Marcel Sabitzer has 'more confidence' after joining Man Utd on loan from Bayern Munich, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick admitted Marcel Sabitzer's loan move to Manchester United has given him a major confidence boost.

Sabitzer scored two in 4-1 Austria win

On loan at United from Bayern

Move could be made permanent in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Sabitzer scored two goals for Rangnick's Austria in their 4-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Azerbaijan, with the former United interim boss – now in charge of the Austrian national side – spotting a marked difference in the on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rangnick told Laola1: "Sabi's performance was outstanding, you can't say it any other way. He is simply a player with a lot of quality. I think the change did him good. He is literally flourishing, is very, very good.

"He has a lot more confidence than when he was at Bayern. Nobody dropped out in this game, but of course you can say that Sabi was the difference player after scoring two goals and preparing one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Austria skipper Sabitzer scored his first United goal in the team's final match before the international break, flicking home from close range in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Fulham at Old Trafford. He's made a solid impact for Erik ten Hag's side since being signed on loan from Bayern – where he found regular game time hard to come by – in the January transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR SABITZER? The midfielder should lead out his nation again when they take on Estonia in another Euro 2024 qualifying clash on March 27; for United next it's Newcastle in the Premier League on April 2.