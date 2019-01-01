Mane fit for Sheffield United clash as Alisson closes in on Liverpool return

The Senegal international joins Divock Origi in having recovered in time to face the Blades, while the goalkeeper may be back in training on Sunday

forward Sadio Mane has been passed fit for Saturday's clash with after recovering from a dead leg.

The international was substituted in the closing stages of Sunday's victory over and was left out of the squad for Wednesday's clash with MK Dons.

But the former winger is set to start at Bramall Lane as Jurgen Klopp's side look to make it seven wins from seven to start the Premier League season.

He will be joined in the matchday squad by Divock Origi, who has also recovered from injury, with Klopp telling a press conference: "Mane and Origi both trained normally yesterday, no issues."

While the ex- coach has been handed a fitness boost at one end of the pitch, Klopp must remain patient when it comes to bringing goalkeeper Alisson back into the fold.

The Brazilian suffered a calf injury on the opening day but the German revealed that he may return to full training over the weekend.

"Alisson looks like he is close, but the final word is with the medical department," he said. "He's not in contention for tomorrow. Maybe he can train with the team from Sunday on. Really close.

"I'm not a doctor, I take the information as I get it. The last two weeks he has progressed really, really well. They have waited long enough until he is in proper training."

Despite the absence of a player who this week was named FIFA's The Best Goalkeeper of the Year, the Reds have avoided any slip-ups in the Premier League thus far, with their only defeat coming in the against .

That has, in part, been down to the form of back-up goalkeeper Adrian, who arrived at Anfield shortly before the season began and was thrust into action almost immediately.

The former West Ham shot-stopper was pivotal in the Reds winning the UEFA Super Cup, and Klopp remains full of praise for the job the 32-year-old has done.

He added: "Adrian's progress has made everything easier. He is doing a brilliant job and makes everything easier, 100 per cent.

"We can't rush injuries, we try not to do it. We don't like to take risks. We will see when Ali is ready and Adrian is our goalie for now."