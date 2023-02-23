Manchester United vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Who will come out on top in a battle of two heavyweights?

Manchester United and Barcelona face off again at Old Trafford after an intense battle in Barcelona. The scoreline is level at 2-2 from the first leg and both teams will be fighting for a spot in the final rounds of the Europa League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a resounding 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League. Their record against the Catalan giants isn't great however as they have won just one out of the last 11 games against the Blaugranas. Their record at home has been very positive with the Red Devils losing just two of their last 11 European home ties.

Barcelona have been on an undefeated streak under Xavi this season with their last defeat coming against Bayern Munich back in October. They are currently on top of the La Liga table and came away 2-0 winners against Cadiz in their previous fixture. Barcelona came out winners the last time these two sides faced off at Old Trafford in the UCL quarter-final back in 2019.

Manchester United vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Fernandes, Weghorst, Sancho; Rashford

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Araujo, Balde; Busquets, De Jong, Kessie; Raphina, Lewandowski, Roberto

Manchester United vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Manchester United and Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will be up against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. They will then face David Moyes' West Ham United in the FA Cup before squaring off against Liverpool in the Premier League on 5th of March.

Barcelona will travel to Almeria in La Liga before their big clash against eternal rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. The Catalan giants will then face Valencia and Athletic Club in their next two league games before another big clash with Ancelotti's Real Madrid on 20th March.