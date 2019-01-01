Manchester United target Onana 'wants new success' at Ajax

The Cameroon international goalkeeper starred on the Dutch giants' stellar run to last season's Champions League semi-final

Andre Onana says he wants to stay at and “fight for new success” as speculation continues to circulate that will look to the international goalkeeper to replace David de Gea.

The 23-year-old was one of the stars of the young Ajax team that went on a scintillating run to the semi-finals last season.

The Dutch giants knocked out and holders en route to the last four, where they were eliminated by a heart-breaking stoppage-time strike from ’s Lucas Moura.

The team also won the Dutch Eredivisie title after an intense run-in with their great rivals , and beat Willem II 4-0 to lift the KNVB Cup to land a domestic double.

And Onana’s performances have attracted the attentions of Old Trafford scouts as they contemplate possible replacements for number one De Gea, who is entering the final year of his contract.

“I am still young and with Ajax we have just proved how much we can achieve with this club,” the Cameroon international told Voetbal International.

“It will not be easy to surpass that. But I want to fight for new success with Ajax.”

That team has already begun the process of being dismantled, with star midfielder Frenkie de Jong having departed for and central defender Matthijs de Ligt on the verge of joining Juventus.

international Hakim Ziyech has also been heavily linked with a move to outfit , whilst Donny van de Beek, whose goal against Tottenham in the Champions League semi-final first leg looked to have set the team on their way to the final, is in Real Madrid’s sights.

It was reported earlier in June that United are readying a £40m (€44m/$50m) bid for Onana, and the matter of securing a new goalkeeper has become increasingly urgent for Old Trafford chiefs with De Gea entering the final 12 months of his contract and with no indication he will sign a new deal.

Onana himself signed a renewed contract with Ajax in March and said at the time: "Ajax did so many things for me and that's why I extend my contract. For me it's important to give something back.”