Manchester United squad numbers 2023-24 in full

The upcoming 2023/24 season beckons promise for Manchester United, as they look to build on a successful campaign in Erik ten Hag's first term in charge.
Apparently working with limited funds due to stringent financial fair play limitations this summer, Ten Hag may not be able to oversee a squad rebuild this summer, but a fair few quality additions are expected.
The Red Devils have already welcomed Mason Mount and Andre Onana as their new additions so far in the summer transfer window, but what shirt numbers have the new arrivals claimed at Old Trafford?
👕Manchester United 2023-24 kits
Mount, for one, has been handed the historic number seven shirt - famously worn by George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo - in quite a bold move.
As for Onana, the Cameroonian shot-stopper has interestingly chosen against taking the No.1 left vacant following David de Gea's exit on a free transfer earlier this summer. The 27-year-old has instead opted for the No.24 shirt, which is the same number he wore at both Inter and Ajax.
While fans will certainly hope to welcome several more signings this summer, fringe departures are likely as well, which could lead to a reshuffling of the squad numbers ahead of the new season.
Worry not! GOAL will be your go-to source for all official squad number updates ahead of the new season.
Man Utd squad numbers
As you may have guessed, Premier League players are allowed to wear any number between 1 and 99, as long as it's distinctive within their squad. First-team players are typically assigned shirt numbers between 1 and 30, but there are outliers to this presumption. For example, in the Man United squad, Scott McTominay holds the No. 39.
|No.
|Player
|Position
|2
|Victor Lindelof
|Defender
|3
|Eric Bailly
|Defender
|5
|Harry Maguire
|Defender
|6
|Lisandro Martinez
|Defender
|7
|Mason Mount
|Midfielder
|8
|Bruno Fernandes
|Midfielder
|9
|Anthony Martial
|Forward
|10
|Marcus Rashford
|Forward
|11
|Mason Greenwood
|Forward
|12
|Tyrell Malacia
|Defender
|14
|Christian Eriksen
|Midfielder
|16
|Amad Diallo
|Forward
|17
|Fred
|Midfielder
|18
|Casemiro
|Midfielder
|19
|Raphael Varane
|Defender
|20
|Diogo Dalot
|Defender
|21
|Antony
|Forward
|22
|Tom Heaton
|Goalkeeper
|23
|Luke Shaw
|Defender
|24
|Andre Onana
|Goalkeeper
|25
|Jason Sancho
|Forward
|26
|Dean Henderson
|Goalkeeper
|27
|Jonny Evans
|Defender
|28
|Facundo Pellistri
|Midfielder
|29
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Defender
|33
|Brandon Williams
|Defender
|34
|Donny van de Beek
|Midfielder
|39
|Scott McTominay
|Midfielder
|42
|Alvaro Fernandez
|Defender
|43
|Teden Mengi
|Defender
|46
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Midfielder
|47
|Shola Shoretire
|Forward
|49
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Forward
|73
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Midfielder