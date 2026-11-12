Gary Neville slams 'classless' Manchester United over Michael Carrick sacking as Mauricio Pochettino warning sent to underperforming stars

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Gary Neville has delivered a scathing assessment of Manchester United's leadership following the dismissal of Michael Carrick. The former Red Devils captain accused the club of being "classless" in their treatment of the legendary midfielder while simultaneously preparing the current squad for a gruelling regime under expected successor Mauricio Pochettino.

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Limbo at Carrington

Manchester United confirmed Michael Carrick's departure on Thursday, concluding a prolonged period of uncertainty. Despite widespread reports of his impending exit, the former midfielder continued to oversee training sessions at Carrington on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The decisive verdict on Carrick's future was sealed on Wednesday following a high-level summit in Monaco. Director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada travelled to the principality to meet co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to finalise the managerial change, with reports claiming that Mauricio Pochettino is lined up as the replacement.

Clumsy and classless execution

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast prior to the official announcement, Neville expressed disbelief at the timeline of events. He suggested that geographical logistics should not delay crucial employment decisions while a manager is left in the dark.

"We're sat here today recording this programme knowing that Michael Carrick is going to be sacked tomorrow, knowing that they're speaking to Mauricio Pochettino, knowing that they've spoken to [Julian] Nagelsmann, [Eddie] Howe - and they should be doing that by the way, I'm not saying they shouldn't be doing that," Neville stated.

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He condemned the hierarchy's failure to communicate swiftly following their board meeting. "But I think the fact they're in Monaco now and they can't sack him today knowing that it's happening, to me it just feels a little bit clumsy, it feels a little bit classless," he added. "I think if you live in Monaco, you can't leave a guy hanging for 24 or 48 hours just because you live in Monaco, that can't happen."

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Relegation fears and a brutal fitness fix

Carrick’s tenure unravelled rapidly after he was handed a permanent contract until 2028 just last May. Having initially taken interim charge in January, his team has endured a disastrous start to the current campaign. They have managed a solitary win from 10 league matches, leaving them languishing in the relegation zone with just eight points.

With Pochettino poised to step in, Neville warned the current squad to prepare for a drastic physical overhaul. "One thing we do know about him is he does run his players, he does put physical fitness really at the top of the agenda. He's always had fit teams, whether they've won or not won," Neville explained.

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"We used to train at Tottenham's training ground when I was with England and they used to have that Tuesday - I'm calling it terror Tuesday, but it wasn't called terror Tuesday - it was called something like that, his run was famous at that time in terms of what he does with every team, he does run them," he added. "They were always fit his teams, to be fair. That's one thing I think he will deal with straight away, he's obviously got a lot of experience now, he knows how to coach a team."

Immediate survival challenge

The expected arrival of Pochettino, who previously managed Tottenham, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and the United States, signals an urgent shift in strategy for the club. The Argentine must instantly galvanise a squad completely devoid of confidence and drag United away from the Premier League drop zone.