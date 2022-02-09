Manchester United are stepping up their search for a permanent manager following the departure of Ed Woodward.

Richard Arnold replaced the outgoing Woodward at the start of the month and it is understood the search for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent replacement will intensify over the coming weeks.

It is understood some players at the club believe Mauricio Pochettino is the likeliest candidate and are keen to work with the Paris Saint-Germain boss.

What do we know?

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as interim manager until the end of the season when Solskjaer was sacked in November. The German is expected to move upstairs at the club, taking on an advisory role once a permanent manager is brought in.

Pochettino has been a firm favourite of the United board for a while, and GOAL understands he is keen on a move to Old Trafford. However, the former Tottenham boss distanced himself from suggestions of a move at the end of last year to focus on the job in France.

United are keen to have an agreement in place with a new manager so it can be announced at the end of the season and Pochettino is an appealing prospect, especially due to his current situation at PSG.

The 49-year-old has come under pressure after their exit from the Coupe de France last month and there is a feeling that pressure will intensify if they exit the Champions League with a two-legged tie against Real Madrid coming up. Zinedine Zidane is already being tipped to replace Pochettino this summer.

Who else is in the frame?

As well as Pochettino Erik ten Hag is admired by the United hierarchy. It is understood Rangnick, who will be involved in having a say on the managerial appointment, likes the 52-year-old.

He is currently manager at Ajax where he has been in position since 2017 and has won Eredivisie titles during his time there.

