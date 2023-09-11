Manchester United looking to secure front-of-shirt sponsoship deal with Qualcomm

Manchester United and the American technology corporation Qualcomm are in advanced negotiations for a new front-of-shirt partnership.

Qualcomm to reach a deal with United

Would sum up to £60 million

Currently with Team Viewer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League team is aiming for an agreement that would pay them £60 million ($75.1 million) annually as per The Athletic. Given that many imitation shirts have already been sold, it is extremely doubtful that the agreement will go into effect this season; instead, it would be expected to start in time for the next campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Qualcomm, a company that makes chips for telecom devices, United already has a partnership. In August 2022, the club inked a contract to promote Qualcomm's subsidiary brand Snapdragon, which is used in many high-end smartphones, PCs, gaming consoles, connected automobiles, smart wearables, and other products throughout the world. As part of the 2022 agreement, Qualcomm also promised to counsel the Red Devils on upcoming mobile connection upgrades at Old Trafford to improve the fan experience.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT NEXT? If the deal is struck between the Glazers-owned club and Qualcomm, the company will take over as the shirt sponsor for the Red Devils from the start of the next season.