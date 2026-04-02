Manchester United have all but secured their first summer signing, according to the Manchester Evening News. The English giants are also working on further reinforcements for the new season.

Since Michael Carrick took the helm in 2026, United have clearly been on the up. The team won seven out of ten matches and lost just once, with impressive victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. As a result, calls to appoint the former captain as manager on a permanent basis are growing ever louder.

Although a longer-term contract for Carrick has not yet been announced, United are already hard at work on the squad for the coming season. The club has reached an agreement in principle with Cristian Orozco, a 17-year-old defensive midfielder from Colombia.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with his current club, Fortaleza CEIF, on a transfer fee of approximately £750,000, equivalent to €860,000. The deal can only be finalised once Orozco turns eighteen and is eligible to move to England.

This suggests Orozco is just the start of a busy transfer summer. Manchester United are also looking to strengthen their first-team squad. The wish list includes a young left-back, a left winger and at least two midfielders.

One of the names being mentioned most frequently is that of Elliot Anderson. The 23-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder is making an impression and has now caught the eye of the England national team. Anderson played the full friendly match against Japan on Tuesday (a 0-1 defeat).

Both Manchester United and their city rivals Manchester City are keeping a close eye on his progress. However, Forest have put a hefty price tag of around £80 million – equivalent to €92 million – on Anderson. The player himself is keeping his cards close to his chest for now. “We have the World Cup this summer, so that’s where my full focus lies,” said Anderson.