Manchester United working to seal €60m Antony transfer as Ajax star touted for reunion with Ten Hag

Manchester United are making progress in their bid to sign winger Antony from Ajax, GOAL can confirm.

The 22-year-old could be the Red Devils' first signing under new coach Erik ten Hag.

The Old Trafford side hope to reunite the Brazil international with his former Ajax boss as they look to revamp the squad after another disappointing season.

What do we know about Man Utd's bid to sign Antony?

GOAL understands Antony's representatives are already in Europe to accelerate and possibly conclude talks.

Antony's future is set to be decided in the next few days, with the Premier League team set to pay around €60 million (£51m/$64m) to land him this summer.

Man Utd are confident of wrapping up the deal with Ajax because they have good connections with the Dutch club, having already conducted recent business with them.

Plus, they are sure of convincing Antony to make the switch due to the presence of Ten Hag.

Sao Paulo stand to make around €15m (£13m/$16m) from the deal because of the 20 per cent sell-on clause that was part of the deal when they sold him to Ajax, plus the 2.7 per cent they are entitled to from his time in their youth academy.

How has Antony performed for Ajax?

Antony joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020 and quickly became a star player for the Amsterdam club.

Overall, he has made 79 appearances for the Eredivisie champions, scoring 22 goals.

He played a key role in their Eredivisie and KNVB Beker winning campaign in 2021-22, scoring 12 times in 33 appearances in all competitions.

