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Rasmus Hojlund enjoyed a dream return to Manchester on Tuesday night, finding the net for Napoli in a thrilling Champions League encounter at the Etihad Stadium. The Danish forward, who previously represented Manchester United, wasted no time in reminding the home supporters of his allegiances with a pointed celebration.

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Manchester returns to haunt Etihad

Hojlund could not resist taking a swipe at his former cross-town rivals during Tuesday's 2-2 draw in the Champions League. After firing the Italian side into an early lead, the former United man was spotted mouthing a provocative message toward the City faithful, who had spent the opening stages of the match jeering his every touch. The Partenopei twice led in a high-octane European clash, with Hojlund's opener followed by a volley from Noa Lang. However, Enzo Maresca's side showed their characteristic resilience, clawing back twice through goals from Ayyoub Bouaddi and Rayan Cherki.

"The celebration after the goal? I was very happy with my goal. The [City] fans were booing me, so I told them there's only one club in Manchester," Hojlund explained with a grin when speaking to Sky Sport Italia.

Napoli fighting for momentum

Beyond the individual banter, the result represented a significant moment for a Napoli side that has struggled to find consistency in Europe this term. The point in Manchester takes their tally to four from five matches, a modest return considering they have already suffered defeats against Arsenal, Villarreal, and Porto. Their only victory in the competition so far was a high-scoring 4-3 win over Bodo/Glimt.

Hojlund remains optimistic that the Partenopei can turn their fortunes around as the season progresses. "We were really happy with the game and the result. It was a difficult season for us so far, but there’s a long way to go, so we can turn things around. We’ve got to stay positive, listen to the coach, and keep working hard. We had a lot of injuries, but Napoli are coming back and we hope to get back on track in Serie A and the Champions League," the striker added.

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The Dane opens up on recent Napoli struggles

The forward has faced criticism regarding his consistency since moving to Italy, often finding it difficult to replicate his prolific international scoring rate at club level. However, much of this has been attributed to a lack of tactical alternatives in the squad, forcing him to play almost every minute. Hojlund himself feels that luck has not always been on his side during his recent outings in a Napoli shirt.

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Reflecting on his recent performances, he explained: "I think I’ve been quite unlucky, a couple of chances where I could’ve done better, but also some with good goalkeeping from the opponents. For example, the Lazio goalkeeper made some incredible saves, I also remember against Venezia it was cleared off the line."

The road ahead for Hojlund

By continuing to find the net against top-tier opposition like City, he is slowly answering the doubters who questioned his transfer fee and output. As Napoli look to climb both the Serie A table and the European standings, the fitness and form of their primary striker will be paramount. With the injury crisis slowly abating, the Danish star believes the team is ready to surge back into contention for major honors.

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"I want to keep positive, I scored lots of goals on international duty, I scored at San Siro, against Como, against City, so I need to keep improving, listen to my teammates and coach, and hope to score more goals," Hojlund concluded.