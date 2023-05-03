Manchester City vs West Ham United: Lineups and LIVE updates

The Cityzens have a chance to go one point clear at the top of the table, above Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Manchester City play one of their two games in hand as compared to Premier League title race rivals Arsenal when they host West Ham United.

After a 4-1 mauling of Arsenal last week, which helped them reduced the gap to Arsenal to two points with two games in hand, the Cityzens come into the this game on the back of a 2-1 win away at Fulham. This was their eighth consecutive league win since drawing 1-1 against Nottingham Forest in February.

West Ham are four points above the relegation zone, but two defeats in the last two games could make things very tricky for them in this final month of the Premier League. A loss tonight against a side that are the overwhelming favourites will only pile on to their misery and leave them with treading heavy water with just four league games to go.

Manchester City vs West Ham United confirmed lineups

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Alvarez, Bernardo, Grealish; Haaland

West Ham United XI (5-3-2): Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell; Bowen, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio

Manchester City vs West Ham United LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Man City will host Leeds United in their next Premier League encounter on Saturday, May 6. They will then travel to the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid to take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash next Tuesday, May 9.