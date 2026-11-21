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Manchester City's Premier League struggles continued as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. Despite dominating possession, Enzo Maresca's side had to rely on Elliot Anderson's second-half equaliser to cancel out Rodrigo Muniz's early opener.

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Manchester City’s tactical rhythm appeared out of sync during a disjointed first half where Fulham’s low block effectively nullified the space between the lines. The visitors took a shock lead in the 16th minute when Muniz capitalised on defensive hesitancy, converting after fine work from Oscar Bobb. City dominated 59% of the ball but struggled to translate territorial superiority into high-quality chances, heading into the break behind and looking vulnerable to the counter-attack.

The second half saw a slight tactical shift from Enzo Maresca, with more verticality in City's passing patterns. This paid dividends in the 58th minute when Anderson found the back of the net to restore parity. Despite racking up 15 shots and an Expected Goals (xG) of 1.88, the champions could not find a winner against a resilient Fulham side. The draw leaves City trailing in the title race, highlighting a persistent difficulty in breaking down organised defensive units.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 5/10

The Italian goalkeeper had a relatively quiet afternoon in terms of volume but failed to keep out Muniz's early effort. He was booked in the 76th minute for a momentary lapse in discipline. While his distribution helped City maintain a high line, he lacked the decisive saves required to bail out his backline.

Marc Guehi - 6/10

Guehi was largely solid in his individual duels but will be disappointed with the lack of cohesion during the passage leading to Fulham's goal. He contributed to City's six interceptions but struggled at times with the physical presence of Muniz in transition.

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Abdukodir Khusanov - 6/10

A steady performance from the young defender who showed composure on the ball. However, he was part of a defensive unit that looked surprisingly susceptible to Fulham's few counter-attacking opportunities, which resulted in five shots on target for the visitors.

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Ruben Dias - 6/10

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The captain led the line with his usual vocal authority and helped maintain City's 59% possession with safe recycling of the ball. He won his share of air challenges but could not prevent the early defensive error that set the tone for a difficult afternoon.

Nico O'Reilly - 5/10

Operating in a demanding role, O'Reilly struggled to provide the necessary attacking impetus down the flank before being replaced in the 78th minute. His positioning was occasionally exploited by the pace of Oscar Bobb during Fulham's transitional moments.

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Midfield

Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Doku was City's primary outlet for directness, frequently attempting to isolate his full-back. While he completed several successful dribbles, his final delivery lacked the precision to unlock a crowded Fulham penalty area, contributing to the team's 17 total crosses that often went unanswered.

Ayyoub Bouaddi - 5/10

The youngster worked hard in the engine room but found it difficult to dictate the tempo against a compact Fulham midfield. He was substituted in the 85th minute after a performance that lacked the creative spark City needed to break the deadlock.

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Iliman Ndiaye - 6/10

Ndiaye showed flashes of technical quality in the half-spaces, but his impact faded as Fulham retreated deeper into their defensive shell. He was taken off in the 78th minute as Maresca sought more traditional width to stretch the play.

Phil Foden - 6/10

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A frustrating outing for Foden, who was closely shadowed throughout. He managed to orchestrate some neat combinations in the final third but lacked his usual clinical edge before being withdrawn for Cherki in the 70th minute.

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Elliot Anderson - 8/10

The standout performer for the hosts. Anderson showed great predatory instinct to score the equaliser in the 58th minute, providing the one moment of clinical finishing City managed all day. His energy in the final third was the catalyst for City's improved second-half display.

Attack

Erling Haaland - 5/10

A rare off-day for the Norwegian marksman. Haaland was starved of service for long periods and struggled to impose himself against Fulham's centre-backs. He was unable to add to his tally as City’s 1.88 xG resulted in just a single goal.

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Substitutes & Manager

Rayan Cherki - 6/10

On for Foden in the 70th minute. He added a different dimension with his close control but couldn't find the killer pass.

Josko Gvardiol - 6/10

Introduced in the 78th minute to provide more defensive security and overlapping threat on the left.

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Allan - 5/10

Came on late for Ndiaye but had little time to influence the game's tactical flow.

Enzo Fernandez - N/A

An 85th-minute substitution who had minimal touches on the ball.

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Enzo Maresca - 5/10

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The manager's tactical setup lacked the usual fluidity associated with City. While his side dominated the ball, they lacked a 'Plan B' once Fulham took the lead. The late substitutions felt reactive rather than proactive in a match where City's title credentials took another hit.