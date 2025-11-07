Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League tickets: Prices, deals, general sale and where to buy

Although Liverpool and Manchester City were first involved in a title race in the 1976-77 season, their modern-day rivalry began in the mid-2010s. Since then, the clubs have been involved in three close title races with each other and reached five UEFA Champions League finals, winning one each. The two clubs have dominated English football in recent times, with either one of the two winning every Premier League title since the 2017-18 season.

The fact that both City and Liverpool have finished in the top-5 of the Premier League standings, in each of the last nine seasons, has meant that all of their match-ups are crucial and are always matches where tickets are in very high demand. The first Premier League clash between the pair this season takes place in Manchester in November.

Before their home loss versus Slot’s lot in February, City had been on a 7-game unbeaten streak against Liverpool at the Etihad and Blues’ supporters will hark back to recent memorable Manchester wins over the Anfield Reds, including the 4-1 (EPL, April 2023), 3-2 (EFL Cup, December 2022), 4-0 (EPL, July 2020) successes, to inspire them ahead of the upcoming clash.

You won’t want to miss one of the most anticipated encounters of the whole Premier League season. Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the Manchester City vs Liverpool match at the Etihad Stadium, including how to buy tickets and how much they cost.

When’s the next Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sun, Nov 9 - 16:30 Manchester City vs Liverpool Etihad Stadium Tickets

* date and kick-off time subject to change

The City of Manchester Stadium, currently known as the Etihad Stadium for sponsorship reasons, has been the home ground of Manchester City since 2003. It had been officially opened a year earlier, as it was the main focal point for the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

It has a current capacity of 53,600, making it the 7th-largest football stadium in England and 11th-largest in the United Kingdom. As well as principally hosting Manchester City matches, the Etihad has also staged the 2008 UEFA Cup final, England football internationals, rugby league matches, boxing bouts, England rugby union internationals, and music concerts.

How to buy Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League tickets

Manchester City tickets rarely go on general sale. The Cityzens have a dedicated fanbase, and the Etihad sells out quickly. For Premier League matches, 46,000 seats in a 53,400-capacity stadium are already taken by season ticket holders.

In all likelihood, you will need a Manchester City membership (Matchday Member) to be able to buy tickets through the club for these matches. Exceptions may come for tickets in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the league phase of the Champions League, when there is a little less demand. However, there are no guarantees, and availability will fluctuate.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Manchester City tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as SeatPick.

How much are Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League tickets?

If you are buying tickets directly from the club, the adult price for Manchester City match tickets ranges from £42 (Family Stand Level One and South Stand Levels One & Three) to £75 (premium non-hospitality seating in the 93:20 section).

Pricing also varies for concessionary tickets, with Over 65s and 18-21-year-olds paying between £34 and £65, while Under-18s can get in for as little as £14 in the Family Stand or as much as £47 in the 93:20 section.

Keep an eye on the club's official ticket portal for updates on availability and pricing.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo are currently available from £186.

How to get hospitality packages for Manchester City vs Liverpool?

Manchester City hospitality packages are also a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so it can be a good choice when other options are limited.

Here we take a look at a selection of the hospitality packages available for Manchester City matches at the Etihad Stadium:

The Mancunian (from £390)

A dose of Manchester culture with live music and local decor. You get a brasserie-inspired menu and drinks available for purchase on the day or through pre-booked packages.

The Tunnel Club (from £570)

(The Tunnel Club Premier – from £870)

Behind-the-scenes access, so you can greet the MCFC squad as they arrive. There’s also a contemporary seasonal menu, inclusive drinks, and executive padded seating. Added touches include live in-suite interviews, DJ entertainment, and an in-suite quiz with prizes.

Backstage (from £1,140)

An upgrade on the 'Tunnel Club' experience. Go backstage and see first-hand all the build-up on a matchday, including a private talk from a member of Pep’s first team operations and a behind-the-scenes stadium tour with a Club Legend.

Manager's Corner (Seat Unique)

What's included:

Level 2 South West Corner seating

Access to the Manager's Corner Lounge & Bar

Access to an exclusive bar and premium food options

Complimentary tea and coffee at half time and full time

Car parking (1 per 4 guests, subject to availability)

How can I book Manchester City vs Liverpool hospitality tickets?

There are various ways you can pick up or secure Manchester City hospitality packages. You can go to the official club site, which directs you to all the premium package deals and offers available.

In addition, you can check out what hospitality options are available for forthcoming Manchester City matches at Seat Unique. It’s best to check back regularly to keep on top of what’s available. As a leading marketplace for premium tickets, Seat Unique partners directly with Premier League clubs and stadiums to give fans access to verified hospitality experiences.

Everything you need to know about Manchester City vs Liverpool

An essential ingredient in the growing Manchester City vs Liverpool rivalry is the intensity of their two managers. Jürgen Klopp took over the reins at Liverpool in October 2015, with Pep Guardiola following suit at Manchester City in July 2016, and their winning mentalities added further spice to the occasion whenever the sides went head-to-head.

Klopp may have departed the Anfield hotseat at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but the arrival of Arne Slot hasn’t dampened the intrigue and enthusiasm that surrounds each Manchester City v Liverpool match.

It's Liverpool who have called the shots in recent times when the sides have met. Arne Slot didn't waste any time in getting to grips with the job in hand as he successfully guided Virgil van Dijk & Co. to their first league title in five years last season.

During that triumphant campaign, Liverpool did the league double over Manchester City, winning 2-0 at both Anfield and the Etihad.

It’s the first time Liverpool has achieved that double feat since 2016.