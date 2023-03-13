Manchester City eyeing Ben Chilwell transfer swoop as Pep Guardiola seeks Joao Cancelo replacement

Manchester City are interested in signing Ben Chilwell from Chelsea this summer as Pep Guardiola eyes a replacement for Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo joined Bayern on loan in January

Deal includes a buy-out option

Guardiola wants Chilwell as his replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese full-back joined Bayern Munich on loan in January with that deal including a €70 million (£62m/$76m) purchase option after supposedly falling out with Guardiola. Although it is not known whether the Bavarians will splash out for the player, it seems Man City are already planning for life without the defender. According to The Athletic, there is 'genuine interest' from Etihad for the England international and they will test the waters with a bid in the summer transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the full-back and was keen to sign him before he joined the London club for £50m ($60.2m) in 2020. After the departure of Cancelo, Nathan Ake has been deployed in the left-back position where he has performed reasonably well, but it is not his natural position and the signing of Chilwell will be considered as an upgrade.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chilwell has been phenomenal after returning from injury and scored against former club Leicester City over the weekend. However, according to the report, Chelsea may still sanction a sale if City come up with a lucrative transfer fee, given his injury record which has restricted him to making just 76 appearances in three years. Moreover, the Blues have got Marc Cucurella as a replacement and academy player Lewis Hall as a backup, who has already made seven appearances for the senior team.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHILWELL? The defender will hope to continue his rich vein of form when Chelsea take on Everton in the Premier League next Saturday.