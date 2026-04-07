'Man with 215 appearances for Real Madrid could be heading to the Premier League'

Eduardo Camavinga (23) could leave Real Madrid this summer, according to MARCA. The Premier League appears to be the most likely destination for the French international.

Real Madrid signed Camavinga from Stade Rennes for €31 million in the summer of 2021. Since then, he has made 215 official appearances.

As Camavinga finds himself on the bench more often than he would like, he is considering leaving Madrid. At the same time, Los Blancos no longer regard him as unsellable.

This is mainly because Camavinga has never fully made the breakthrough expected of him following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Under various managers, he has mainly been used as a rotation player in various positions.

Real Madrid are in no hurry to sell Camavinga, but are open to substantial offers from the Premier League, according to reports from Spain.

Paris Saint-Germain does not appear to be an option at present, as the Champions League winners do not need any midfielders.

Camavinga is under contract at Real Madrid until mid-2029. According to Transfermarkt, he is worth at least €50 million.